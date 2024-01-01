Indian priest sparks outrage with offensive remarks on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Shafaqna English- Police in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh in India have registered a case against a Yati Narasinghanand, Hindu priest for making derogatory remarks about the holy prophet of Islam.

The case was registered on October 3, after a video of the priest’s offensive comments circulated on social media.

The priest, notorious for his inflammatory rhetoric, has been at the center of multiple legal actions for hate speech, including a previous arrest for similar offenses in Haridwar.

His divisive speeches often target Islam and its Prophet.

Sources: Kashmiriyat

