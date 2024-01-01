British regulator upholds complaint against the Telegraph for inaccurately labeling Muslim group as extremist

Shafaqna English- The Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) has upheld a complaint by the Muslim Association of Britain (MAB) against the Telegraph newspaper for falsely labelling the organization as “extremist.”

The decision, announced on Thursday, followed a seven-month investigation into an article published in March, which wrongly described MAB as extremists.

“IPSO has upheld our complaint against The Telegraph for falsely labelling us as an extremist organisation, after Michael Gove’s abused parliamentary privilege in promoting a discredited and politicised definition of extremism,” said MAB in a post on X.

The regulator concluded that the newspaper violated the Editors’ Code of Practice by “failing to take care not to publish inaccurate information” and “for failing to offer a correction to a significant inaccuracy with sufficient promptness.”

