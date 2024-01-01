China Unveils New Moon-Landing Spacesuit for 2030 Mission

Shafaqna English- China has unveiled its new moon-landing spacesuit, designed for astronauts set to walk on the lunar surface by 2030, Space reported.

The suit, inspired by traditional Chinese armor, is lightweight, flexible, and includes features such as glare-proof visors, protective fabric against lunar dust, and cameras for video recording. It allows astronauts to move easily in low gravity and handle the harsh lunar environment. A public campaign to name the suit has also been launched.

Source: Space

