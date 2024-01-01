Microsoft’s AI assistants with ‘ever-present’ memory set to launch soon

Shafaqna English- Microsoft’s AI head, Mustafa Suleyman, announced that AI assistants with advanced long-term memory capabilities are expected to be available within a year, BBC reported.



These assistants aim to enhance user interaction by recalling past conversations and tasks, promoting deeper engagement. However, concerns about privacy and data security persist.

Microsoft is also launching new features for its CoPilot AI range, including voice commands and a new tool for deeper inquiries. Suleyman emphasizes that AI is rapidly evolving, countering claims of it being a passing trend.

Source: BBC

www.shafaqna.com