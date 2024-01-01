UN Donor’s Conference emphasized urgent humanitarian needs of Afghan people

Shafaqna English- UN Donor’s Conference emphasized the urgent humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, which have deteriorated due to the current political and economic challenges.

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan under Taliban rule has raised significant concerns for the international community, particularly the United Nations, over the past three years.

During this time, the Taliban have not only failed to fulfill their commitments to the global community but have also worsened the humanitarian situation, increasing the Afghan population’s need for assistance.

Sources: Hasht-e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com