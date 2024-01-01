English
USA: Kamala Harris to meet Muslim-Arab leaders in Michigan on Friday

Shafaqna English- Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with leaders from Muslim and Arab community in Flint, Michigan, on Friday.

Meeting participants include leaders from the Muslim advocacy group Emgage, which recently endorsed Harris, the American Task Force on Lebanon, and a long-standing friend of Harris, Hala Hijazi, who has lost dozens of family members in Gaza, said the sources, who did not wish to be named.

“I wish she would meet with leaders from the community who haven’t endorsed her or support her,” said one of the sources.

