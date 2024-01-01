English
Taliban’s ethnic discrimination excluded Uzbeks from political power

Shafaqna English- Many Uzbek citizens in Afghanistan argue that the Taliban’s ethnic biases have excluded them from political power.
They criticize the Taliban’s mono-ethnic regime, which they claim has failed to provide any significant benefits to Uzbeks over the past three years.

Instead, they say, the Taliban have forced competent Uzbek leaders and representatives out of the country through threats and coercion.
The former deputy of the European Union’s special envoy to Afghanistan noted that these actions have prompted influential Uzbek figures to seek opportunities to form an independent force against the Taliban.

