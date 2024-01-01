Al-Sulaymaniyah leads Iraq in green spaces, hosting over 500 parks

Shafaqna English- Al-Sulaymaniyah has the highest percentage of green spaces among all governorates in Iraq, with this percentage on the rise.

Bahroz Salar, the Parks Department of Al-Sulaymaniyah director, stated, “The percentage of green spaces in Al-Sulaymaniyah is close to international standards, with the city hosting over 506 parks, seven major public parks, 85 tree-lined main streets, and more than two million trees.”

“We plan to plant more than 10,000 large trees this fall.”

Sources: Shafaq News

