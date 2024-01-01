Tunisians vote in third presidential election

Shafaqna English- Tunisians cast ballots Sunday in the country’s third presidential, expected to grant President Kais Saied a second term.

Voters are deciding who among three candidates will lead the North African nation for the next five years — President Kais Saied, imprisoned businessman Ayachi Zammel or Zouhair Maghzaoui, a leftist who supported Saied before choosing to run against him.

The majority of the opposition is boycotting the contest in protest of what they call an absence of democratic conditions for free and fair elections.

