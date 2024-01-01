Pope Francis calls for ceasefire in Middle East

Shafaqna English-Addressing the thousands of faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square after the midday prayer, Pope Francis renewed his appeal for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

Pope Francis decried, “the Middle East has plunged into ever greater suffering, with destructive military actions that continue to affect the Palestinian population.”

The Pope turned to the great suffering of the people of Gaza and the other territories.

“These are mostly innocent civilians, all people who must receive all the humanitarian aid they need.”

The Pope called for an “immediate ceasefire” on all fronts, including Lebanon, inviting the faithful in joining him in praying “for the Lebanese people, especially for the inhabitants of the south, who are forced to leave their villages.”

“I call on the international community,” the Pope continued, “to put an end to the spiral of vengeance and to stop any more attacks”.

“All nations,” he said, “have the right to exist in peace and security, and their territories must not be attacked or invaded; sovereignty must be respected and guaranteed by dialogue and peace, not hatred and war.”

Source:Vatican NEWS

