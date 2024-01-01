English
International Shia News Agency
Guardian: UK residents fear being ‘locked out’ by eVisas

Shafaqna English- People who have lived in UK for decades are worried they could find themselves “locked out” of the country when eVisas come into force.

The scheme means many physical immigration documents such as biometric residence permits (BRPs) or biometric residence cards (BRCs) need to be replaced by online visas, which critics have said do not work properly.

The current permits show proof of the right to reside, rent, work and claim benefits in the UK, but critics says that owing to flaws in the eVisas’ design, rollout and implementation, there could be problems.

Sources: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com

