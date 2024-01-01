Egypt: Aswan is hosting thousands of Sudanese refugees gold miners

Shafaqna English- Aswan in southern Egypt has become a harbour for Sudanese fleeing the war in their homeland and others stopping in southern Egypt to make money in the gold mining trade before travelling on to Europe.

Along the corniche, the main road that flanks the banks of the river Nile in the city of Aswan, a sign reads: “Aswan. Land of gold.”

Advertisements like this can be found everywhere in a place that has, since antiquity, sat at the heart of southern Egypt’s commercial and cultural life.

The presence of gold and gold mining here goes back to the age of the Pharaohs and now, with the war in Sudan sending thousands of displaced people flooding across the border, the land of gold is booming once again.

Sources: Middle East Eye

www.shafaqna.com