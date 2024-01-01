English
New report documents widespread human rights violations in Kashmir since August 2019

Shafaqna English-Widespread human rights violations have implemented in India-administered Kashmir since August 2019, according to the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH).

The 50-page report, titled “Your Land is Our Land – India’s Land Rights Violations in Kashmir”, analyses the consequences of the abrogation of India-administered Jammu & Kashmir’s statehood on land-related laws.

It also documents the impact of these changes on a range of socio-economic and political rights.

“The Indian government’s obliteration of Jammu & Kashmir’s legal framework, which had protected land rights for decades, has already had a disastrous impact on the Kashmiri people,” FIDH Asia Desk Deputy Director Juliette Rousselot said.

“Thousands have already been evicted from their lands and lost their homes. Key EU and UN institutions, including the UN Human Rights Council, must wake up to this human rights crisis and start putting public pressure on the Indian government to adhere to its own international legal obligations.”

The report also details the increased repression of civic space and violations of human rights that have taken place in India-administered Kashmir, including the criminalisation of civil society, and arrests of human rights defenders and journalists.

