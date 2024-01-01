English
Baku: First Azerbaijan Halal Business and Tourism Forum

Shafaqna English- Azerbaijan will host the first Azerbaijan Halal Business and Tourism Forum in Baku on October 8-9, 2024. The event focuses on promoting halal food, tourism, and finance sectors, while fostering partnerships in investment and trade,  Azernews reported.

Representatives from 20 countries are expected to participate in discussions, exhibitions, and networking opportunities. The forum is supported by Azerbaijani state agencies and international organizations, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Source: Azernews

