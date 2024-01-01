Research: Building in space with Martian sand

Shafaqna Science- Researchers at Trinity College Dublin discovered that Martian and lunar sand (regolith) can be transformed into strong, lightweight building materials using carbon nanotubes at low temperatures, BBC reported.

These blocks, which have strength similar to granite, could reduce the need to transport materials for space construction, helping build future bases on the Moon and Mars.

Additionally, the conductive nature of these blocks allows them to monitor structural health. This breakthrough may also have Earth-based applications, particularly for reducing CO2 emissions in the construction industry through stronger, more efficient concrete.

