Shafaqna English- The return of over 150 Iraqi families from Syria’s Al-Hol Camp, originally scheduled for this week, has been postponed, a government source in Nineveh said. The 150-180 families were expected to return to Iraq and be relocated to Al-Jada’a Camp in Mosul, but Iraq’s top security authorities decided to delay their return indefinitely, the source told Shafaq News.

