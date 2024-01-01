WFP provides cash assistance to 4 million Afghans this year

Shafaqna English- The World Food Programme (WFP) has distributed cash assistance to four million people in Afghanistan this year.

In a post on X, WFP said about half of the recipients were women.

The amount of cash donated to these individuals has not been disclosed.

However, the World Food Program says the cash will enable people to spend it on what their families need most.

The World Food Program announced in August that at least 12 million Afghans do not know where their next meal will come from and that four million infants and pregnant women are malnourished.

The organization said last week that many Afghan children survive on only bread and tea.

Sources: Ariana News

