English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Two China citizens killed in Pakistan ‘terrorist attack’

0

Shafaqna English- Two Chinese nationals killed in ‘terrorist attack’ near Karachi airport, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan said.

The embassy said the attack took place at about 11pm on Sunday (18:00 GMT) close to the Jinnah international airport and targeted the Chinese staff of the Port Qasim Electric Power Company.

Geo News, a Pakistani news broadcaster, reported at least 10 people were injured.

In the statement early on Monday, the Chinese Embassy condemned the “terrorist attack” and requested “the Pakistani side to thoroughly investigate the attack, severely punish the perpetrators, and take all necessary measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Pakistan”.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Modern slavery: No light at the end of the tunnel

parniani

Distressing state of education in Pakistan

parniani

Pakistan: The unmet challenge of polio eradication

parniani

Pakistan: Growing HIV Epidemic and Social Stigmas

parniani

Pakistan moving towards greater food insecurity

parniani

Pakistani farmers on frontline of food security crisis due to climate change

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.