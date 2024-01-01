Two China citizens killed in Pakistan ‘terrorist attack’

Shafaqna English- Two Chinese nationals killed in ‘terrorist attack’ near Karachi airport, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan said.

The embassy said the attack took place at about 11pm on Sunday (18:00 GMT) close to the Jinnah international airport and targeted the Chinese staff of the Port Qasim Electric Power Company.

Geo News, a Pakistani news broadcaster, reported at least 10 people were injured.

In the statement early on Monday, the Chinese Embassy condemned the “terrorist attack” and requested “the Pakistani side to thoroughly investigate the attack, severely punish the perpetrators, and take all necessary measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Pakistan”.

