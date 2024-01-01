Governor: Baghdad’s population crosses 11M

Shafaqna English- Baghdad Governor Abdul-Muttalib al-Alawi announced an increase in the capital’s population to over 11 million.



Al-Alawi told Shafaq News Agency, “The governorate is responsible for the outskirts of Baghdad, not just the center, and these areas suffer from significant shortages in citizen needs. The resources available from the general budget do not cover the actual requirements for providing services and infrastructure for citizens.”

“There must be collaboration between government agencies and the private sector to implement service projects, which will require effort and laws re-legislation to empower the private sector and stimulate economic development,” he added.

Sources: Shafaq News

