Shafaqna English- Sudan violence, coupled with widespread disease outbreaks, is placing millions of Sudanese children at grave risk, the the UN children’s agency UNICEF said in a news release.

Atrocities continue to be reported elsewhere in North Darfur State, when at least 13 children were killed and a further four were injured during airstrikes in Al Kuma on Friday, according to the UN children’s agency UNICEF.

Sources: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com