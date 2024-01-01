[Video] Beyond the Glamour: Embracing Authenticity

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presents: Beyond the Glamour: Embracing Authenticity – Mental Health By Berak Hussein | Breaking the Silence – Episode 2

Berak Hussein addresses the impact of social media on our self-esteem and social interactions. He argues that platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and Facebook often fuel vanity and ego, causing individuals to measure their worth by likes and online approval rather than genuine self-worth.

Social media’s curated and often deceptive portrayals can distort our understanding of reality and self-value, leading people to prioritize superficial metrics over authentic relationships and personal fulfilment. Hussein urges individuals to look beyond the digital façade, fostering genuine interactions and self-acceptance rather than being swayed by the false glitter of online life.

Mental Health By Berak Hussein

