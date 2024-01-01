English
[Exclusive Photos] Paddy harvesting in Kashmir

Shafaqna English- Rice cultivation is an integral component of the rich cultural heritage in Kashmir valley. The Autumn season marks the paddy harvesting period in Kashmir, and thousands of tonnes of rice are produced annually in the region. Rice is the staple food in Kashmir and the crop has the distinction of being the most extensively cultivated across Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

The area under the rice is distributed by both regions of which about 60 percent is from Kashmir and 40 percent is from the Jammu division.

In Kashmir, paddy harvesting normally starts in September and lasts till the end of October.

