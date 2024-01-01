Malaysia uses AI to aid mental health diagnosis and treatment

Shafaqna English- Mental health professionals in Malaysia are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) to assist in mental health care, such as detecting early signs of depression, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, Channel News Asia reported.

Due to a shortage of qualified professionals and a rise in mental health challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic, the AI-powered application allows users to record a brief voice passage, which is then analyzed for vocal characteristics to generate a mental health report.

The app has been accessed by over half a million users since its launch in July last year. With only about 500 psychiatrists in Malaysia, the rise of such apps is seen as a way to bridge the gap in mental health care.

The CEO of a rehabilitation center in Malaysia emphasized that AI, digital technology, and chatbots are viable options to address the shortage of mental health professionals and increase awareness of mental health-related issues.

Source: Channel News Asia

www.shafaqna.com