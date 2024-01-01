Study: UK businesses are at a positive inflection point

Shafaqna English-More than half of UK businesses are positive about growth in the year ahead, up 9% on last year, according to the study.

UK firms are at a “positive inflection point” with a new government in place and amid a tech-fuelled boom but uncertainties loom large ahead of the US election and as Middle Eastern tensions escalate, according to HSBC’s commercial banking boss.

Stuart Tait, head of commercial banking at HSBC UK, said the banking giant’s latest annual capital expenditure report reveals that “optimism is climbing and ambitions are rising to match.”

