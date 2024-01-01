Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Nail Polish”.

Answer : It is necessary to remove the nail polish, for the performance of Ghusl. As for the performance of Wudhu, nail polish must be removed for the washing of the hands, and removed from at least one toe nail.

Question: Can a woman perform wudhu whilst wearing “halal friendly” nail polish, whilst they state that water permeates through, but I do not have certainty that water reaches all areas under the nail polish?