Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Nail Polish”.
Question & Answer
Question: Can a woman do wudhu or ghusl without removing her nail polish.
Answer: It is necessary to remove the nail polish, for the performance of Ghusl. As for the performance of Wudhu, nail polish must be removed for the washing of the hands, and removed from at least one toe nail.
Related Fatwa
Question: Can a woman perform wudhu whilst wearing “halal friendly” nail polish, whilst they state that water permeates through, but I do not have certainty that water reaches all areas under the nail polish?
Answer: One must ascertain that water reaches all areas necessary for Wudhu, this may not occur completely if one has the nails covered with nail polish, and with any uncertainty and doubt then one must remove the polish before performing Wudhu.
