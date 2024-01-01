English
WMO: 2023 marked driest year in over three decades around the world

Shafaqna English- The year 2023 marked the driest year in over three decades for rivers around the world, according to the UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) report.

The State of Global Water Resources report released on Monday also highlights that over the last five years below-normal conditions for river flows have been recorded with less water reaching reservoirs.The reduction in supplies has reduced the amount of water available for communities, agriculture and ecosystems.

Currently, 3.6 billion people worldwide face inadequate access to water at least a month per year and this is expected to increase to more than five billion by 2050, according to UN Water.

