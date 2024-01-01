Iraq: Extensive tree planting on Arbaeen routes

Shafaqna English– Head of Iraq’s Information Security Department announced continuation of extensive tree planting on the walking routes of Arbaeen pilgrims.

Iraqi Information Security Department announced on Sunday (06 Oct 2024) that as per the order of the Iraqi Prime Minister we will witness the largest campaign of tree planting and creating green spaces on Arbaeen walking routes in 2024.

According to the Iraqi News Agency, Tahsin Al-Khafaji Head of Iraq’s Information Security Department and Spokesman for the Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced that several roads were re-opened on the Arbaeen walking routes in 2024 so that the government greatly helped facilitate pilgrims’ commuting by taking responsibility for this task, expanding the roads and eliminating traffic bottlenecks, and opening the bridges.

Al-Khafaji emphasized: This year, with the recommendation of the Iraqi Prime Minister, we witnessed the greatest tree planting campaign on the walking routes of Arbaeen pilgrims. Besides, the security forces along with several ministries embarked on planting trees on the Arbaeein walking route and this is one part of the duties and missions of our forces, especially in operational sectors.

Source: mdeast.news

www.shafaqna.com