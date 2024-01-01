English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 3Middle EastShia islam

Iraq: Extensive tree planting on Arbaeen routes

0

Shafaqna English– Head of Iraq’s Information Security Department announced continuation of extensive tree planting on the walking routes of Arbaeen pilgrims.

Iraqi Information Security Department announced on Sunday (06 Oct 2024) that as per the order of the Iraqi Prime Minister we will witness the largest campaign of tree planting and creating green spaces on Arbaeen walking routes in 2024.

According to the Iraqi News Agency, Tahsin Al-Khafaji Head of Iraq’s Information Security Department and Spokesman for the Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced that several roads were re-opened on the Arbaeen walking routes in 2024 so that the government greatly helped facilitate pilgrims’ commuting by taking responsibility for this task, expanding the roads and eliminating traffic bottlenecks, and opening the bridges.

Al-Khafaji emphasized: This year, with the recommendation of the Iraqi Prime Minister, we witnessed the greatest tree planting campaign on the walking routes of Arbaeen pilgrims. Besides, the security forces along with several ministries embarked on planting trees on the Arbaeein walking route and this is one part of the duties and missions of our forces, especially in operational sectors.

Source: mdeast.news

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Al-Manar: Karbala hosts millions of Hossaini pilgrims

anvari

Türkiye: MKE Ankaragucu club’s President punched referee

rahman samadreza

Saudi security forces are heavily deployed in Qatif

asadian

Saudi Arabia: Prominent human rights activist arrested in Mecca

asadian

Bahrain: Security forces beat prisoners in Jaw prison

asadian

Saudi Arabia arrests top Shia Scholar in Al-Ahsa

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.