USA: New York City’s schools launch anti-hate hotline as Islamophobia reports rise

Shafaqna English- In an effort to address rising incidents of  Islamophobia and antisemitism, the new Anti-Hate Hotline in New York City’s schools is a vital tool that empowers students, staff, and families to report incidents swiftly.

The goal is to streamline how students and staff report incidents related to hate, harassment, and discrimination.

The hotline (718-935-2889), staffed with Education Department employees, will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Callers can remain anonymous, but the pre-recorded greeting suggests having your student’s ID number or your staff ID number to “expedite your call.”

Sources: Chalkbeat

