Tell MAMA: Shocking surge in Islamophobia threatening British Muslim’s safety, basic rights

Shafaqna English- Rising hostility against Muslims in the UK is not only threatening their safety but also damaging their social mobility, careers, education, and basic rights.

The UK has seen a significant surge in anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia, according to a report released by a leading hate crime monitoring group.

Tell MAMA, a noted NGO that tracks hate crimes in Britain, recorded 4,971 incidents of anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia between Oct. 7, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2024. The findings were revealed in a report on Monday.

