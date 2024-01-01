European police to reopen 46 cold cases over women’s remains

Shafaqna English- Interpol and police in six European countries launched a new campaign to identify 46 women whose remains have been found across Europe in unsolved.

“We want to … bring answers to families and deliver justice to the victims,” Interpol Secretary-General Jurgen Stock said in a statement on Tuesday.

The initiative builds on Interpol’s 2023 “Identify Me” appeal to identify 22 deceased women, which drew some 1,800 tips from the public and led to the identification of a woman found murdered 31 years ago in Belgium as Rita Roberts, who was British.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com