Afghanistan: One year after earthquake, people in Herat still struggling

Shafaqna English- One year after Herat earthquake, survivors told that despite the passage of time, they have not yet overcome the grief of losing their loved ones.

Although homes and shelters have been built for many of the affected, survivors say that they have lost their agricultural and livestock livelihoods, and international aid has been cut off for several months.

Mina, who lost five members of her family in this tragic natural disaster, says her grief is still fresh. She told a TOLOnews reporter, “My sorrow grows stronger each day. Every time I look at their photos, I become deeply distressed. Their grief burns like fire in my heart, and I cry day and night.”

Sources: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

