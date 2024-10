Shafaqna English- Almost all of Florida’s west coast was under a hurricane Milton warning, with more than a million people told to evacuate, fleeing potentially catastrophic damage.

Hurricane Milton swept past Mexico’s Yucatán peninsula Tuesday, bringing sustained winds of nearly 155 mph (250km/h), as the category 4 storm heads towards Florida’s dangerously exposed Tampa Bay.

