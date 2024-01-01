English
2024 Halal Shopper Study: Rising Demand for Diverse Products

Shafaqna English- The 2024 Halal Shopper Study by Nourish Food Marketing highlights a growing demand for halal-certified products beyond traditional categories, such as meat. The survey, based on over 1,000 respondents across Canada, reveals significant interest in categories like baked goods, beverages, and candy, which are currently underserved. Additionally, halal shoppers are increasingly turning to online platforms for grocery shopping, driven by convenience and broader access to halal products, especially for those living outside urban centers, CNW reported.

Key findings include the rise of Facebook as a popular platform for discovering halal products through community recommendations, underscoring the importance of social media in influencing purchasing decisions. Brands and retailers are encouraged to expand their offerings and enhance their online presence to meet the evolving needs of this growing consumer base.

Nourish Food Marketing’s President, Jo-Ann McArthur, emphasized that brands catering to these shifts will be well-positioned to capture the expanding halal market in Canada. The agency also announced a free webinar on October 22nd to further explore the study’s findings and their business implications.

Source: CNW

www.shafaqna.com

