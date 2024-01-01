English
International Shia News Agency
Azerbaijan’s Growing Potential in Halal Tourism, Says Brazilian Official

Shafaqna English- During the Azerbaijan Halal Business and Tourism Forum in Baku, Brazilian official Fernanda Baltazar, representing the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, highlighted Azerbaijan’s strong potential in halal tourism, according to Azerbaycan24.

She praised Azerbaijan’s steps toward enhancing halal-certified services and facilities, which could attract more Muslim travelers. Baltazar also stressed the importance of developing infrastructure and halal-friendly services, which would position Azerbaijan favorably in the global halal tourism market.

This partnership could foster future cooperation between Brazil and Azerbaijan in tourism and business sectors.

Source: Azerbaycan24

www.shafaqna.com

