Asteroid Materials Explored as Potential Food Source for Astronauts

Shafaqna English- A study from Western University’s Institute for Earth and Space Exploration explores the potential of using asteroid materials as a food source for astronauts on long missions. By feeding bacteria carbon-rich compounds found in asteroids, researchers have developed edible biomass, with a balanced nutritional profile, Daily Galaxy reported.

This innovation could reduce the need for transporting food to space, making long-duration missions, such as those to Mars, more sustainable. However, challenges remain, including asteroid composition variability and the need for advanced space-based processing systems.

Source: Daily Galaxy

www.shafaqna.com