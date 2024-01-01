English
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About “Nafilah Prayer”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Nafilah Prayer”.

Question & Answer

Question: How can we know the time of mid-night? Do 00.00 hours the point of mid-night as it is commonly held by some people?

Answer: Midnight is halfway between sunset and dawn (Fajr). So if the sun sets at 7 p.m. and the true begins at 4 a.m., then midnight will be at 11:30 p.m. The criteria for determining midnight are the timings of sunset and dawn, which differ according to a place and season.

Question: Can a person offer Salatul Layl before midnight, for example, after Isha prayers?

Answer: Yes, he can.

