Pope: Role of women in Church are changing

Shafaqna English- Role of women in Church are changing, Pope Francis said during the meeting with 150 Jesuit confreres from Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands at the Collège Saint-Michel in Brussels.



“La Civiltà Cattolica” publishes the full text of Pope Francis’ encounter. During the meeting, the Pope addresses the role of women in the Church.

“The Church is woman,” Pope Francis responded to a Jesuit’s question about “the difficulty of giving women a more just and adequate place in the Church.” “I see women blessed with charisms, and I do not want to limit the discussion of women’s role in the Church to the topic of ministry,” the pope clarified. “In general, he says, “masculinism and feminism are ‘market’ themes.”

The Pope emphasized that at this point in time, he is trying “more and more to bring women into the Vatican with roles of higher and higher responsibility.”

“Things are changing,” he continued. “You can see and feel it.”

“Women, in short, are entering the Vatican in roles of high responsibility: we will continue on this path. Things are working better than before,” the Pope assured his listeners.

Source:Vatican News

