Narendra Modi’s BJP loses first election in Kashmir

Shafaqna English- Narendra Modi’s BJP had lost the first election held since the national government stripped the region of its autonomy and statehood.

The elections instead delivered a resounding victory to India’s main opposition party, Congress, and its regional partner, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), which had come together in a alliance to defeat Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), which also rules at the national level.

According to results released on Tuesday afternoon, the alliance between Congress and the JKNC won 48 seats, giving them a comfortable majority, while the BJP won 29.

Indian-administered Kashmir had not held local assembly elections for a decade. The polls, which began in phases in September, were seen as particularly significant as they were the first since 2019, when the Modi government revoked article 370

Source:The Guardian

www.shafaqna.com