USA: Minnesota Muslim Cemetery breaks ground after legal battles

Shafaqna English- Minnesota’s Muslim Cemetery broke ground on Tuesday in the south metro after a decade of delays, legal challenges, and vandalism.

The Al-Maghfirah Cemetery, which officially broke ground Tuesday (08 Oct 2024) at 1120 W. 220th St., will be the largest Muslim-exclusive cemetery in the state at some 72 acres in Castle Rock Township, according to the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The cemetery was designed to serve the Muslim community for the next 100 years and will include prayer rooms and facilities for ritual washings, “ensuring the full observance of Islamic funeral rites,” according to CAIR-MN.

Source: Pioneer Press

