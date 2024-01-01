UN warns famine threaten to cause countless deaths in Sudan

Shafaqna English- United Nations agencies calls for emergency action as famine and disease threaten to cause “countless” deaths in Sudan.

Malnourishment, crumbling healthcare facilities and a surge of cholera cases are blighting the population, officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday (08 Oct 2024) as they underlined the “immense challenges” faced by aid workers after 18 months of war in the country.

“Malnourished children and mothers are dying due to lack of access to care, and cholera is spreading in many parts of the country,” said WHO’s Regional Director Hanan Balkhy at a media briefing in Cairo, the capital of neighbouring Egypt.

“Without immediate intervention, famine and disease will claim countless more lives.”

The ongoing war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has raged since April last year, killing 20,000 people and displacing more than 10 million – including 2.4 million who have fled to other countries – according to UN’s estimates.

Cholera appears to have surged over recent weeks, according to figures released by Sudan’s Ministry of Health on Monday. It reported 21,288 cases and 626 deaths since July, a significant uptick from the 15,577 cases and 506 deaths reported on September 26.

Richard Brennan, WHO’s Regional Emergency Director, said on Tuesday that the rise in cases was “concerning”, adding that it was “too early to determine the effectiveness of the vaccination campaign”.

Balkhy warned that Sudan’s health system is in “freefall”, with 75 percent of health facilities in the capital, Khartoum, now non-functional. She added that the situation in western Darfur states was worse.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com