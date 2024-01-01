UK: More than 9 million living in severe poverty

Shafaqna English- More than nine million people in the UK are facing hunger and hardship, according to a new research from the Trussell Trust.

The charity’s report warns that Labour’s manifesto pledge to end food bank dependency will fail unless urgent action is taken to tackle the root causes of low household incomes.

The report found that one million more people are living in what it defines as “hunger and hardship” – those surviving on incomes at least 25% below the relative poverty line – compared to five years ago.

This brings the total number in this category to more than nine million, a sharp rise from two decades ago. These individuals regularly struggle to afford essentials such as food, heating, and clothing.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com