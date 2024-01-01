English
International Shia News Agency
Saudi Arabia executes 213 people in less than 10 months

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia has executed 213 people in less than 10 months. With 213 executions and counting, death row prisoners are at greater risk than ever before.

According to the London-based rights group Reprieve, which documents the death penalty worldwide, the largest recorded figure prior to this year was 196 in 2022, followed by 184 in 2019.

“As the world’s attention fixates on horror elsewhere in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia is clearing death row with a bloodbath,” Reprieve’s Deputy Director, Harriet McCulloch, told MEE.

Source: Middle East Eye 

www.shafaqna.com

