Human rights watchdog: Haiti’s armed groups recruiting children

Shafaqna English– A global human rights watchdog has warned that Haiti’s powerful armed groups are recruiting child soldiers.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of children “driven by hunger and poverty” have in recent months joined gangs and were forced to commit criminal acts ranging from extortion and looting to killing and kidnapping, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report published on Wednesday (09 Oct 2024).

Boys are often used as informants, trained to use weapons and ammunition, and deployed in clashes against the police, the report said.

Haiti has been rocked by escalating violence since February when gangs launched attacks on prisons and other state institutions across the capital, Port-au-Prince. The unrest spread to other parts of the Caribbean nation and has displaced more than 700,000 people, according to the United Nations.

According to testimonies gathered by HRW, girls are raped and forced to cook and clean for gang members and often abandoned once they become pregnant. According to HRW, “severe hunger” was the main reason for the children joining the criminal groups.

“They said the state was absent, there were no police in their neighbourhoods, and they had no legal economic or social opportunities to earn a living, buy food, or access basic necessities,” the report said.

Source: AL JAZEERA

www.shafaqna.com