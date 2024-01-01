Shafaqna English- A Brazilian nun wins UN’s refugee prize for helping migrants for decades.

The UN’s refugee agency announced the winner on Wednesday (09 Oct 2024), lauding Sister Rosita Milesi for her work as a “lawyer, social worker and movement builder” helping internally displaced and stateless people over 40 years.

Milesi, 79, a member of the Catholic order of the Scalabrini nuns, had “personally assisted” thousands of people, ensuring them access to legal documents, shelter, food, healthcare, language training and the labour market, said UNHCR in a statement.

“If I take something on, I will turn the world upside down to make it happen,” said Milesi, the daughter of poor farmers of Italian extraction in southern Brazil, who became a nun at 19.

UNHCR highlighted Milesi’s work as a lawyer, saying it had been “instrumental” in shaping public policy – notably Brazil’s 1997 refugee law, which helped to improve refugee rights. Milesi played a similar role in Brazil’s 2017 migration law, bringing together various groups and mobilising lawmakers.

Source: Al Jazeera

