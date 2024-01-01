English
International Shia News Agency
UN: Young people face unprecedented wave of violence

Shafaqna English-The UN’s Special Representative on Violence Against Children has warned that young people are facing an unprecedented wave of violence .

“Children are not responsible for war. They are not responsible for climate crisis. And they are paying a huge (price),” said Najat Maalla M’jid, the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence against Children.

“Violence against children has reached unprecedented levels, caused by multifaceted and interconnected crises,” she said.

M’jid, a pediatrician from Morocco, will on Thursday (10 Oct 2024) present a damning report to a UN’s meeting showing that brutal violence against children is rife, and that technology is facilitating crimes against young people as never before.

“Ending violence is possible, and it makes economic sense,” M’jid told AFP, stressing that many people globally are committed to ending the scourge.

“The problem is how we can support them, to put all these (solutions) at scale.” But the situation is dire, her stark report shows.

Source: TRTWORLD

www.shafaqna.com

