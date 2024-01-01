English
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About “Night Prayer”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Night Prayer”.

Question & Answer

Question: Can I offer Salatul Layl before midnight?

Answer: Yes, he can.

Question 1: How can we know the time of mid-night? Do 00.00 hours the point of mid-night as it is commonly held by some people?

Answer: Midnight is halfway between sunset and true dawn. So if the sun sets at 7 p.m. and the true dawn begins at 4 a.m., then midnight will be at 11:30 p.m. The criteria for determining midnight are the timings of sunset and true dawn, which differ according to place and season.

Question 2: Is it enough for Night Prayers to read only Salat Al-Shif` & Al-Witr?

Answer: It is permissible to offer Al-Shaf` and Al-Witr only. It would also be sufficient to offer Al-Witr alone.

