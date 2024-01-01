English
International Shia News Agency
WHO: 1 in 7 children and teens affected by mental health conditions

Shafaqna English- Around one in seven children and adolescents aged 10 to 19 are affected by mental health conditions – with anxiety, depression and behavioural disorders among the most common, World Health Organization and UN Children’s Fund reported. In addition, one-third of mental health conditions emerge before the age of 14 and half before the age of 18.

Published ahead of World Mental Health Day, celebrated annually on 10 October, the report seeks to support the transformation of mental health services for children and adolescents. It underscores the importance of early action as an essential ingredient to enable children and young people realise their full potential.

Source: News.un.org

