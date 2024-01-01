USA: Over 3 million in Florida without power due to Hurricane Milton

Shafaqna English- More than 3.2 million homes and businesses in Florida were without power on Thursday (10 Oct 2024), after Hurricane Milton.

Milton made landfall around 8:30 p.m. EDT (0030 GMT) on Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour (195 kph) near Siesta Key, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It has since weakened into a Category 2 hurricane, nonetheless still considered extremely dangerous.

The utility with the most customers hit was Florida Power & Light Company, with over one million clients without power, followed by Duke Energy, which has 771,814 clients without power. “Customers should be prepared for extended outages. The unprecedented storm’s catastrophic conditions and recent heavy rain will likely cause significant damage and restoration challenges,” said Florida Power & Light Company.

Sources: Reuters

