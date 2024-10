Shafaqna Kashmir- Located in Srinagar’s downtown area of Kashmir valley, the 68 years old abdul Aziz Kozgar runs a 100 year old rosewater shop, locally known as ‘Arq-i-Gulab Dukaan’.

Surrounded by antique glass jars with the whiff of rose in the air, abdul aziz Kozgar is the last remaining rose water maker of Kashmir.

The shop which carries a 400 year old legacy of Kashmir is located in the Zaina Kadal area of Srinagar city, near the Shah Hamadan shrine.

