AI Pioneers Win 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics

Shafaqna English- Geoffrey Hinton and John Hopfield, pioneers in artificial intelligence, have won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics. Their foundational work on artificial neural networks, which are inspired by the human brain, laid the groundwork for modern AI technologies, according to Axios.

Hopfield developed models to explain how memories are stored and retrieved, while Hinton’s work significantly advanced deep learning. Their contributions have influenced various fields, from neuroscience to machine learning, and revolutionized how computers process information today.

Source: Axios

www.shafaqna.com